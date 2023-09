From job seekers using ChatGPT to write cover letters, to 83 percent of employers using applicant tracking systems (ATS) to automatically sift through resumes and discard the ones that don’t contain the same keywords as the job description, it’s safe to say that AI is already integrated into the hiring process.

But could the AI hiring bots be facing their day of reckoning? It’s possible if the No Robot Bosses Act is passed.

In July, Senators Bob Casey (Pennsylvania) and Brian Schatz (Hawaii) introduced legislation that aims to regulate the use of AI in hiring and force employers to disclose if AI was used when making decisions around new hires.