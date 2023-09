If you’ve been job hunting for a while, you’re not alone. In fact, a survey of 2,000 recently laid-off US workers found that more than half found a new role within a month, and over 80 percent found one within three months. Just 4 percent said it took longer than six months.

The recruitment process in tech can often be exhaustive. It is not uncommon to do multiple interviews where you’ll be assessed for your technical competence and skills before you’ll ever meet the hiring manager.

If that goes well, you may be interviewed for your potential culture fit, you might talk to some other members of the team you’re applying to be a part of, and there may even be a practical testing stage.