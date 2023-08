Computer engineering roles tend to involve a lengthy recruitment process with multiple interview rounds. It’s well-known that candidates will be tested during this process with brainteasers, coding challenges, and whiteboarding.

And while many come well-prepared for the technical trials, candidates are often under-prepared for the standard interview questions.

It’s important not to forget the Q&A element, which is all about getting to know you and how you work. Just like the technical challenges, a little preparation will go a long way to ensuring you present your best self. And there are three questions you can practically guarantee will come up in one form or another.