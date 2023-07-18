Software engineering salary trends to know about for 2023

Software engineers have traditionally been in a great place when it comes to the labor market. From high salaries to great benefits and fully remote working, the last few years in particular have been a bonanza time.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says that jobs in software development are expected to increase by 25 percent between up to 2031. Not only are software engineers and developers highly sought in the startup and wider tech spaces, but increasingly also in the finance, healthcare, and education sectors too.

The pandemic also accelerated demand. As businesses and organizations rapidly embraced digitization, and undertook extensive digital transformation projects or moved to the cloud, this led to a global need for IT talent.