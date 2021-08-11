It's official.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations during pregnancy, citing data that suggested vaccine recipients would receive no increased risk of miscarriage, according to an updated web page on the agency's website.

The CDC also recommends vaccines for people who are breastfeeding, attempting to have a pregnancy, or planning on becoming pregnant in the future.

In other words, the data says life will go on.

CDC issues new COVID-19 vaccine guidance for pregnant people

The new guidance comes on the heels of a study that found no increased risk of miscarriage among recipients of the vaccine in their first 20 weeks of gestation. Earlier, the CDC had merely listed the vaccine as optional for pregnant people, but the latest update strengthens the official endorsement, directly advising everyone currently gestating to get an approved vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This is developing news about new guidance from the CDC which urges all pregnant people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.