Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more.

This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called T cc + and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.

Crucially, this exotic matter particle lives longer than any other ever discovered, in addition to containing two heavy quarks and two light antiquarks, in another first.

CERN physicists discover the 'open charm' of a 'super' exotic hadron

All matter is comprised of fundamental building blocks, called quarks, which can fuse to form hadrons, including baryons, like the neutron and proton of conventional atomic theory. These contain three quarks, in addition to mesons, which come into being as quark-antiquark pairs. In the last several years, numerous "exotic" hadrons, particles dubbed as such because they possess four or five quarks (instead of two or three, which is more normal), were discovered. But the recent study has revealed the existence of an especially distinguished exotic hadron, or super-exotic hadron, if you can believe it.

An artist's impression of the new tetraquark. Source: CERN

The exceptionally unique hadron contains two charm quarks, in addition to both an up and a down antiquark. In recent years, multiple tetraquarks were discovered, one of which had two charm quarks, and two charm antiquarks. But the newly-discovered one has two charm quarks, without the extra two charm antiquarks that previously discovered hadrons had. Called "open charm", or "double open charm", these particles are different from other quarks that have an equal balance of quarks and antiquarks that cancel one another out (like a zero-sum game). But in the case of the new "super" exotic hadron (super quote not official), the charm number adds up to two, according to a Phys.org report.

High precision mass could lead to groundbreaking observations

But there's more to this T cc + super exotic hadron than charm. It's also the first particle discovered that's a member of a category of tetraquarks with a pair of both light and heavy antiquarks. This class of particles decays via a transformation into a pair of mesons, each of which comes into being via one of the heavy and one of the light antiquarks. Some theoretical predictions predicate the mass of tetraquarks of this kind to be near the sum of masses of the two mesons. In other words, their masses are very close, which creates "difficulty" for decay processes. What this does is extend the lifetime of the particle, compared to other ones, which is why T cc + is the longest-lived exotic hadron ever discovered in the history of quantum physics.

