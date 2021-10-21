Chevrolet's New 1,000-HP Crate Engine Is Its New 'King of Performance'

Chevrolet just introduced the biggest and most powerful crate engine in its history, the ZZ632/1000. The naturally aspirated 10.4-liter (632-cubic-inch) V-8 engine produces 1,004 horsepower as well as 876 lb-ft of torque, the company revealed in a press statement.

The Big Block V-8 reaches 1,004 hp at 6,600 rpm and it revs to the recommended maximum of 7,000 rpm, according to Chevrolet. Fuel is pumped into the engine by eight port injectors and the machine breathes through CNC-machine high-flow aluminum cylinder heads whose measurements are all the same, ensuring they all provide similar power, the automaker explained.

The new crate engine shares a mold with the Chevrolet Performance's 9.5-liter ZZ572 crate engine — which is used in the COPO Camaro — though the castings are adapted to accommodate the 632-cubic-inch displacement. As a point of reference, the COPO Camaro ZZ572 was the largest engine ever placed in a Chevrolet vehicle, and it is so powerful that the COPO isn't street legal.

Chevrolet's 'biggest, baddest' crate engine

Chevrolet explained in its release that the ZZ632/1000 covered more than 200 simulated drag strip passes on a dynamometer. The automaker also announced that it will display its new crate engine at the 2021 SEMA show taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center next month. The company has yet to reveal the pricing of the new engine, though as The Drive points out, the automaker's ZZ572 engine retails at around $16,000. The company did state that deliveries are scheduled to start early next year, so the company can't be too far away from revealing the pricing for the beastly engine.

"This is the biggest, baddest crate engine we've ever built," Russ O'Blenes, GM director of the Performance and Racing Propulsion Team, explained in the company's statement. "The ZZ632 sits at the top of our unparalleled crate engine lineup as the king of performance. It delivers incredible power, and it does it on pump gas."

Advertisement

The rollout of the brutally powerful internal combustion engine stands in stark contrast to parent company GM's plans to go all-electric by 2035. The company recently revealed its new Ultium series electric motors, which will provide the electric Hummer with 1,000 horsepower.