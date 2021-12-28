Child Prodigy With IQ of 162 Asks for Cryptocurrency as a Christmas Gift

There's no doubt that we are fans of child prodigy stories. They have the right amount of weird and entertaining to keep us engaged.

Last July, we brought you the news of a child prodigy, age 11, that had risen in status to become one of the youngest-ever college graduates after earning a bachelor's degree in physics from Belgium's University of Antwerp. In September, we covered 10-year-old genius Adhara Pérez Sánchez whose IQ score is actually two points higher than Albert Einstein's and Stephen Hawking's.

She dreams of being an astronaut to change the world, traveling to space, and even colonizing Mars and she's pursuing two engineering degrees. In October, we brought you the story of 12-year-old Caleb Anderson who had started his second year at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, Georgia, in aerospace engineering.

Finally, last month, we reported on Alena Wicker, a 12-year-old who had been accepted to Arizona State University (ASU) and who aims to become a NASA engineer by age 16. Now, for the Christmas season, we are bringing you news of a child prodigy that allegedly wanted a cryptocurrency portfolio for Christmas and got it, according to Coin Telegraph.

Barnaby Swinburn, 12, a resident of Bristol, England, also asked for a Mensa test to evaluate his IQ and discovered he had a score of 162. For reference, famed physicist Albert Einstein only scored a 160.

This allowed the young man to become a member of the high-IQ society, which accepts only the top 2% of the highest Mensa scorers.

What about his crypto portfolio? Well, the Swinburn family did not reveal how much they had invested and which cryptocurrencies were chosen but they did say that their son wants to grow up to become a programmer. The child prodigy wants to go to Oxford and has already started looking at courses. Merry Christmas little genius! May all your dreams come true.