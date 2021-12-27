The ships in question, one 071E landing platform dock (LPD) and two Type 054 frigates, were launched at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard near Shanghai. The former was on order by the Thai Navy in September of 2019 and its launch marks the first export of this vessel.

It is able to deploy helicopters and is expected to be used for patrol missions, logistics tasks, and disaster relief operations.

This is interesting as Thailand is technically a U.S. ally. Despite this, weapons platforms from China have been ordered by Thailand in recent years, with the LPD becoming its first of that vessel class.

The exported frigate is one of four orders by Pakistan over various phases from 2017 and 2018. The Pakistan Navy variant is, allegedly fitted with an SR2410C radar, a 3D multifunction electronically scanned array radar, and the country commissioned the first of the vessels in early November.

As for the domestic frigate it, like its sister ships, forms the backbone of the Chinese Navy who currently has around 30 or so in active service.

China's seriously ramping up its shipbuilding capabilities

Launching three vessels in a single day, if true, is a very impressive feat but one that shouldn't come as much of a surprise. China has around 20 shipyards for commercial and naval construction mostly built as part of China's modernization drive that started back in 2015.

This attracted millions of dollars of investment in construction, research, and development over the years. Part of this investment was a massive increase in shipbuilding activities for the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).