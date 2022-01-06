Chrysler Introduces Its Future Direction with Airflow Concept SUV

The Chrysler brand is headed in a new direction and where better to reveal it than at CES 2022. The carmaker introduced its Chrysler Airflow Concept and it is quite an exciting innovation.



“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO, in a statement. “Chrysler is an iconic American automotive brand, with a heritage in creating new advanced technologies and product segments. Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences.”

The firm also took the opportunity to reveal that it will be launching its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 along with a future all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup. In fact, the introduction of the Chrysler Airflow Concept is one step toward an all-electric-driven future reminiscent of other carmakers' plans.

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the start of the brand’s journey toward a fully electrified future," added Ralph Gilles, chief design officer.

So what exactly is this new and improved concept?

For starters, the concept boasts all-wheel-drive capability, is powered by two 150 kW electric drive motors (EDMs), and can even accommodate larger capacity EDMs. Meanwhile, its battery can achieve between a 350- and 400-mile range on a single charge.

A low ride height and streamlined two-tone roof line increase the electric vehicle's range while 22-inch wheels and tires work to provide excellent handling and performance. Even its comfortable interiors are designed with relaxation in mind.

It features a light and calming color palette that can soothe occupants while still maintaining a feeling of spaciousness. It's further equipped with infotainment screens that seamlessly integrate advanced technology with the lavish interiors.

Seating is made to be luxurious and welcoming while lighting serves to create a personalized inner sanctum. All in all the vehicle sounds like a dream come true!