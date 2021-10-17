Coldplay's Green Ploy to Make Entertainment More Sustainable

Climate change is a hot topic right now that simply cannot be ignored. That's why we were excited to see that band Coldplay is doing something about it with the launch of its latest album.

With its new world tour, the band issued a set of steps they said, would help make the tour “as sustainable and low-carbon as possible”, with an aim to “reduce our consumption, recycle extensively and cut our CO2 emissions by 50 percent”.

What are these steps and how efficiently will they be? Well, Coldplay plans to release a report when the tour is over, outlining how well each initiative went.

The steps implemented thus far

Coldplay committed to powering their show, wherever possible, with low-emission sustainable energy sources. The show stage will be equipped with solar panels and the buses and trucks will be powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil which can lower generator emissions by up to 90 percent.

Around the stage will be a kinetic floor that will allow fan movements to charge the show. There will also be electricity-generating fan bikes so that the audience can help power the show.

Perhaps, most impressively, they have collaborated with BMW to produce the world's first-ever mobile, rechargeable show battery made from recycled BMWi3 parts.

They are looking to tour in countries that have plenty of renewable energy sources and are beginning their tour in Costa Rica because 99 percent of the country's power is renewable.

Coldplay is also investing heavily in recyclable reusable materials. Their stage will be built with lightweight components such as bamboo and recycled steel that can be reused once the show is done.

Finally, the LED wristbands used for the show will be made from 100% compostable material and will be collected after every performance to be sanitized and reused for the next one.

All, these initiatives may sound impressive but they are just a small part of what the band is doing. If you visit their site, you can read of their many more pledges.