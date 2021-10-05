A UK Company Revealed a New Electric Hybrid Car. But It's Also a Bike?

The world is moving to electric vehicles (EVs), but we are still rolling on vehicle concepts meant for heavy internal combustion engines. Challenging the very concept of what a mobility solution should look like is the Ryzr, from new players in the EV market, R.

As the pandemic pushed people to opt for more independent mobility solutions, bicycle sales rocketed in many parts of the world, the BBC reported last year. With its open concept, R's Ryzr is designed to offer the same thrill as cycling does on open streets but with a more relaxed car-like seating comfort.

The hard-to-imagine concept has been brought to the life by London-based SAIC Design. This is the team of designers who have also brought to us the Roewe brand of automobiles and is reviving the defunct British car brand, MG.

Sporting twin seats separated by a central spine, the Ryzr offers unhindered views of the road ahead that make for a thrilling ride. While the front wheels stay apart like a regular car, the rear wheels have been brought closer together. To give the user greater control over the vehicle, the designers plan to offer pivoting ability at both ends.

With an eye on the fashion quotient of the vehicle, the Ryzr offers hubless front tires. The steering controls are mounted centrally but envisioned to be switched to either rider when desired. Needless to say, the vehicle is electrically charged and does a decent job of hiding the nitty-gritty mechanics away from the direct view.

The ingenuity in design does not stop at the EV design itself. A futuristic vehicle needs an equally futuristic key and SAIC's plans to activate the vehicle include the RYZR Smart-JKT. The simple act of sitting in the seat wearing this jacket will give the rider access to controls. We also hope it offers some protection, as the vehicle does not look like it is built with any defenses.

SAIC Design plans to provide more details on this project that is still in the works. We definitely can't wait to see a prototype and will bring you the latest on this as well.