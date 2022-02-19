Study reveals the most complained about tech products around the world

We have all had the experience of trying to use an electronic just to find if it fails to function as it should. In fact, there are even reports that explain why electronics misfunction so often.

To evaluate which are the most malfunctioning electronics, blog Electronics Hub developed a complaint detection tool to analyze tweets mentioning popular tech products.

They then proceeded to give each gadget a score according to how many tweets featured a complaint about the specific tech product.

The most complained about tech products

Gaming consoles

The most complained about gaming consoles were the Xbox Series X with a 12.5 percent rating and the Xbox One with a 12.1 percent rating. Electronics Hub did however mention that most of the complaints were actually about not being able to find these products since they were out of stock! Does that count as a positive tweet and not a complaint?

Mobile phones

The Google Pixel 6 was the most complained about mobile phone with a percentage of 27.2. This was mostly due to an inability by users to charge the phone with older or third-party chargers. The rest of the phones on the list were mostly iPhones which do not fare well for Apple.

Laptop brand

HP was the most complained about laptop with a score of 29.1 percent. Complaints included everything from battery power to failure to boot to poor customer service. Indeed, things are not looking good for HP.

Headphones

Realme Buds scored a percentage of 33.8 with complaints about connectivity, sound and touch issues.

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 4 saw 31.4 percent of complaints directed at the wearable with the main concern being the gap between the device and the band.

Tablets

The Apple iPad 6 scored 33.3 percent. Meanwhile, eight of the 10 tablets featured on the most complained list were from the Apple series. More trouble for Apple!

Cameras

There weren't that many complaints about cameras but the highest percentage went to the GoPro Hero8 Black with a rating of 8.6.

Smart Home Devices

The Philips Hue Bridge scored a whopping 42.7 percent rating with complaints circulating about connectivity issues and compatibility with other home devices.

More tech products

If this article has piqued your curiosity and you want to see what the rest of the devices on this list were, make sure to visit Electronics Hub here. It may be the best guide out there as to which products are safe to buy and which should be avoided.