Congress Is Secretly Plotting to Build a New UFO Office

Will we ever know whether UFOs are aliens or not?

Congress might step up its interest in UFOs, according to a Department of Defense report made to the Legislative Branch over the summer that designates "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena". While it found no conclusive evidence of alien vehicles, there were two curious items in two intelligence appropriation bills, that suggest Congress wants to build a new UFO office, and significantly expand the reach of the Pentagon's UAP Task Force, according to an initial report from Inverse.

But this will probably examine so-called encounters under the assumption that UFOs are national security threats with Earthly origins, rather than evidence of alien technology.

Congress is taking a greater interest in UFOs

One of the proposed intelligence appropriation bills is called H.R. 4350, and is titled the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act in the House of Representatives. The other, filed under S.2610, is dubbed the FY 22 Intelligence Authorization Act in the Senate. While it's exciting to learn that Congress is taking more interest in UFOs, this likely won't be a full-blown search for advanced aliens, specifically. On paper, the bills seem more concerned with national security than otherworldly aliens with big black dread-inducing eyes. The UAP Task Force presented an initial report to Congress that reviewed 144 sightings by the military and other federal officials from 2004 to 2021.

There was no substantial evidence pointing to the possibility of aliens, but the report did say that "UAP clearly pose a safety of flight issue and may pose a challenge to U.S. national security," and emphasized that some of the futuristic, physics-defying UFO capabilities may be the result of "technologies deployed by China, Russia, another nation, or non-governmental entity." If S.2610 becomes law, section 345 of the bill will compel the entire intelligence community to share any information about UAPs with the Pentagon task force, in addition to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. It would also require classified reports about UAP sightings or encounters to Congress, starting just 90 days after the act's passage. These would continue on a quarterly basis.

But this will probably examine so-called encounters under the assumption that UFOs are national security threats with Earthly origins, not as extraterrestrial technology.

Advertisement

Leaked footage reveals Naval encounter with UFOs

Section 1652 of H.R. 4350, which was added by Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego (Arizona), would set up a new permanent office to investigate UAPs, positioned within the Office of the Secretary of Defense. If this provision isn't altered before it becomes law, it will mandate that the new UAP office create a database for UAP incidents to analyze "links between unidentified aerial phenomena and adversarial foreign governments, other foreign governments, or non-state actors," and determine whether these encounters constitute a threat. The House bill provision will also demand reports to several Congressional Committees.

This comes on the heels of a 2017 New York Times report that shared leaked videos from naval aviators that propelled the notion of UFOs from conspiracy theory to a subject is sobering national security. The pilots in the videos reported seeing flying craft that maneuvered at seemingly physics-defying rates of acceleration while extremely near to military aircraft. And military authorities could not ignore this. Later, in August 2020, the Pentagon founded the UAP Task Force, with a mandate to report to Congress in 2021 from the Intelligence Authorization Act. This report, which came out in June, could only identify one of the 144 UFO sightings, and concluded that it was a balloon. Everything else was unidentifiable, apparently. But if a new UFO-focused office is established, and efforts to evaluate sightings are expanded, we may finally take the first steps toward finding definitive answers to the decades-old phenomenon in the skies.