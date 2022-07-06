Advertisement
Could we ever make self-healing cars?

Could self-healing cars become a reality soon? Let's find out.

Jul 06, 2022
Could we ever make self-healing cars?
tarasov_vl/iStock

The ability to self-repair damage is a fundamental property of organic life. But, for nonliving matter, like metals or rocks, any damage made to them is for keeps. 

For things made from nonliving stuff, like cars, this is one of the occupational hazards of vehicle ownership. Repairs and replacement parts are constantly needed over time, adding to the cost of ownership over the vehicle's lifetime.

So, wouldn't it be great if some, or even all, parts of something like a car could be made of materials that could actually fix themselves? 

While this might sound like complete science fiction, some exciting developments in self-healing materials might make this a reality one day! 

self-healing car accident
Wouldn't it be great if your car could heal itself after an accident? Source: monkeybusinessimages/iStock

Let's find out more. 

Is there a self-healing car?

