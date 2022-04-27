Advertisement
  1. Innovation

Crew-4: SpaceX and NASA just launched astronauts to the International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX's fifth successful crewed launch to the ISS.

By 
Apr 27, 2022
Crew-4: SpaceX and NASA just launched astronauts to the International Space Station
SpaceX's sixth crewed mission to the ISS SpaceX/YouTube

SpaceX and NASA just launched astronauts to the International Space Station for the sixth time. The Crew-4 mission lifted off with its crew of four at 3:52 a.m. EDT (0752 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission is SpaceX's sixth crewed launch to the ISS, including Crew-1 through 4, and SpaceX's first-ever human spaceflight, Demo-2, which launched in May 2020. SpaceX also launched the private Ax-1 mission to the space station on April 8.

Four astronauts — NASA’s Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti — are on their way to the orbital station in what will be less than a day-long journey to reach the orbital station at an altitude of roughly 250 miles.

Roughly 10 minutes after launch, the SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage delivered the crew capsule into orbit. The reusable first stage, meanwhile, had detached itself and came back down for a smooth landing on the drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' in the Atlantic.

The SpaceX launch vehicle used for the mission is a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully delivered a Crew Dragon Capsule called Freedom to orbit, where the astronauts are currently making their way to the ISS.

After a 16-hour flight during which the crew capsule will orbit Earth roughly 10 times, the astronauts are expected to dock with the ISS at around 8:15 EDT (0015 GMT). Once aboard the station, they will begin a six-month science mission. 

They will be welcomed by SpaceX and NASA's previous Crew-3 astronauts — due to return to Earth in May — and three Russian cosmonauts.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly. 
Follow Us on

GET YOUR DAILY NEWS DIRECTLY IN YOUR INBOX

Stay ahead with the latest science, technology and innovation news, for free:

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Sponsored Stories

Recommended

Advertisement
Advertisement