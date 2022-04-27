Crew-4: SpaceX and NASA just launched astronauts to the International Space Station

SpaceX and NASA just launched astronauts to the International Space Station for the sixth time. The Crew-4 mission lifted off with its crew of four at 3:52 a.m. EDT (0752 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The mission is SpaceX's sixth crewed launch to the ISS, including Crew-1 through 4, and SpaceX's first-ever human spaceflight, Demo-2, which launched in May 2020. SpaceX also launched the private Ax-1 mission to the space station on April 8.

Four astronauts — NASA’s Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti — are on their way to the orbital station in what will be less than a day-long journey to reach the orbital station at an altitude of roughly 250 miles.

Roughly 10 minutes after launch, the SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage delivered the crew capsule into orbit. The reusable first stage, meanwhile, had detached itself and came back down for a smooth landing on the drone ship 'A Shortfall of Gravitas' in the Atlantic.

The SpaceX launch vehicle used for the mission is a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully delivered a Crew Dragon Capsule called Freedom to orbit, where the astronauts are currently making their way to the ISS.

After a 16-hour flight during which the crew capsule will orbit Earth roughly 10 times, the astronauts are expected to dock with the ISS at around 8:15 EDT (0015 GMT). Once aboard the station, they will begin a six-month science mission.

They will be welcomed by SpaceX and NASA's previous Crew-3 astronauts — due to return to Earth in May — and three Russian cosmonauts.

This is a developing news story and will be updated shortly.