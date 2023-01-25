North Korea-backed hackers stole $100 million worth of crypto, says FBI

In the early days of computing technology, hackers were usually individuals or groups that were looking to make quick money or intended to cause harm to others for personal reasons. Over the years, though, hacker groups have started receiving support from nation-states and have become part of cyber warfare among nations.

During the early days of the Ukraine conflict, hackers supported by Russia brought down or defaced the Ukrainian government websites and even installed destructive malware on them, AP News reported in March 2022. North Korea has been allegedly supporting hackers, but instead of attacking adversaries directly, the country is looking to make money through these operations.

Crypto heists and weapons development

Experts have noticed a strong mismatch between North Korea's trade revenues and the amounts it spends on developing new weapons. In addition to its gross domestic product, North Korea is also strongly suspected to be tapping into cryptocurrency to finance its ambitious goals.

Hacker groups such as Lazarus, also known as APT38, have been successful in taking out cryptocurrencies worth billions of dollars over the past couple of years. Last year, the group attacked the Ronin network, the network used to operate the popular game Axie Infinity and got away with stealing crypto coins worth $600 million.

Backed by North Korea, the Lazarus Group is believed to be a community of over 6,000 hackers.

Attack on Horizon Bridge

Later in June 2022, the blockchain bridge, Horizon, which allows different cryptocurrencies to be swapped, was also attacked, and tokens worth $100 million were estimated to be stolen.