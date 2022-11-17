Over 100 mummies and a pyramid of a queen discovered near King Tut’s tomb

Archaeologists have been working at Saqqara, a site south of Cairo, for the past two years, and the finds may have belonged to one of the generals closest to King Tutankhamun.

Focusing on Teti's Dynasty

Teti was the first king of Egypt's Sixth Dynasty. He was also occasionally referred to as Othoes, Tata, Atat, or Athath in dated sources. He was laid to rest in Saqqara. His precise reign's duration has been lost on the Turin King List. However, it is estimated to have lasted for roughly 12 years.

High officials started to construct burial monuments that were comparable to those of the pharaoh during Teti's reign.

"Teti was worshipped as a god in the New Kingdom period, and so people wanted to be buried near him," Zahi Hawass, an Egyptologist who is working on the dig and who formerly served as Egypt's Minister of Antiquities, told LiveScience.

"However, most burials known in Saqqara previously were either from the Old Kingdom or the Late Period. Now we have found 22 shafts, ranging from 30 to 60 feet (9 to 18 meters), all with New Kingdom burials."

Step Pyramid in Saqqara Richmatts/iStock

"Huge limestone sarcophagus" along with "300 beautiful coffins from the New Kingdom period," Hawass added.