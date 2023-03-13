1,000-year-old medieval gold and silver treasures found in Netherlands

The date of the coins between 1200 and 1250 shows that the riches were buried around the middle of the thirteenth century. The jewelry was almost two centuries old and was a valuable and prized property.

Reconstruction: a woman wearing the golden earrings. Rijkmuseum van Oudheden

Extremely rare in the Netherlands

Gold jewelry from the so-called "High Middle Ages" is rare in the Netherlands. In addition, significant historical occurrences occurred during the time frame covered by this treasure find.

The Dutch count Willem II passes away close to Hoogwoud during this turbulent period of conflicts between West Friesland and the county of Holland. As a result, the treasure find is significant for the archaeology and history of North Holland and West Friesland, as well as important national and global relevance.

The four eleventh-century earrings are the most significant finds from the Hoogwoud treasure hunt. It involves two pairs of pendants, each around five centimeters broad, two of which have filigree ornamentation, and two have etched scenes.

Engraving of a Man's Head with Rays: A Portrait of Christ, 'Sol Invictus', the Unconquered Sun. Rijkmuseum van Oudheden

They are tiny, gold-filled, twisted threads. The necklace includes delicate suspension brackets and is embellished on one side. This implies that they were most likely not worn through the ears but rather on a hood or headband. Only one side was so discernible. German images from the same era contain examples of this.