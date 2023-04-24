1,000-year-old silver Viking coins were found in Denmark

1,000-year-old Viking coins that are "very rare" were discovered by a young girl while metal detecting in a Danish cornfield.

As reported by CBS News, silver coins were discovered near the town of Hobro, five kilometers from the Fyrkat Viking ringfort. Notably, they are considered from the 980s because they bear cross inscriptions, according to the museum.

"A hoard like this is very rare," Lars Christian Norbach, director of the North Jutland Museum, where the artifacts will go on display.

According to archaeologists, the cache contains Danish, Arab, and Germanic coins and jewelry made in Scotland or Ireland. The discoveries, according to Norbach, date from the same time as the fort, which King Harald Bluetooth erected, and will provide more light on the Vikings' past.

"The two silver treasures in themselves represent an absolutely fantastic story, but to find them buried in a settlement just eight kilometers from Harald Bluetooth's Viking castle Fyrkat is incredibly exciting," museum archaeologist and curator Torben Trier Christiansen said.