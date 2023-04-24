1,000-year-old silver Viking coins were found in Denmark
1,000-year-old Viking coins that are "very rare" were discovered by a young girl while metal detecting in a Danish cornfield.
As reported by CBS News, silver coins were discovered near the town of Hobro, five kilometers from the Fyrkat Viking ringfort. Notably, they are considered from the 980s because they bear cross inscriptions, according to the museum.
"A hoard like this is very rare," Lars Christian Norbach, director of the North Jutland Museum, where the artifacts will go on display.
According to archaeologists, the cache contains Danish, Arab, and Germanic coins and jewelry made in Scotland or Ireland. The discoveries, according to Norbach, date from the same time as the fort, which King Harald Bluetooth erected, and will provide more light on the Vikings' past.
"The two silver treasures in themselves represent an absolutely fantastic story, but to find them buried in a settlement just eight kilometers from Harald Bluetooth's Viking castle Fyrkat is incredibly exciting," museum archaeologist and curator Torben Trier Christiansen said.
A Christianity propaganda
According to the museum, King Harald probably introduced the cross coins as propaganda in connection with his Christianization of the Danes because his earlier coins did not have a cross.
According to Norbach, there may be a connection between the treasure, which the Vikings would bury during battle, and the fort that burned down about the same time.
After the harvest, according to archaeologists, they will begin digging in the fall. They want to locate the former owners of the troves' graves and residences.
Why did the Vikings bury treasure?
According to the Museum of Viking Age, The Vikings believed the gods would discover anything they buried or submerged. So maybe valuables were sacrifices made to the gods. Given the high value of the gold and silver riches, the people who offered them must have had pressing issues that required the gods' intervention.
Chieftains competed for dominance during this turbulent time, and thieves and robbers were on the loose. Keeping your things hidden was the best way to protect them.