11 of the worst shipwrecks of all time by death count

On January 30, 1945, the Gustloff, which was built to hold around 1,900 people, sailed out of port crammed with an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people, although the exact numbers are unknown. That evening, at around 9:00 pm, a Soviet submarine launched three torpedoes that struck Gustloff's port side. Only 1,200 of the estimated 10,000 people on board were rescued due to the evacuation efforts being hampered by the ice, which rendered many of the ship's lifeboats useless. In less than an hour following the torpedo attack, the Gustloff submerged beneath the Baltic Sea's waves.

The estimated 6,000 to 9,000 lives lost during the sinking make it the deadliest shipwreck in history.

2. The loss of the MV Dona Paz is the second-worst shipwreck in history

Death count: circa 4,385

The MV Doña Paz before her sinking. lindsaybridge/Wikimedia Commons

The MV Doña Paz was a passenger ferry built by Onomichi Zosen of Hiroshima, Japan, and registered in the Philippines. Originally launched on April 25, 1963, as the Himeyuri Maru with a passenger capacity of 608, the ship was purchased by Sulpicio Lines in October 1975 and renamed the Don Sulpicio. After a fire in June 1979, the ship was refurbished and renamed Doña Paz.

On December 20, 1987, the ship collided with the oil tanker Vector while traveling from Leyte Island to Manila, the Philippine capital. The vessel was severely overcrowded, and more than 2,000 passengers were not listed on the manifest. Allegations have been made that the ship did not have a radio and that the life jackets were locked away. However, official investigations concluded that the tanker Vector was at fault for being unseaworthy and operating without a license, a lookout, or a qualified master.

The collision caused the sinking of the Doña Paz, resulting in an estimated death toll of 4,385 people, with only 26 survivors. The tragedy is considered the deadliest peacetime maritime disaster in history.

3. RMS Lancastria was sunk during the Dunkirk evacuation

Death count: between 4,000 and 7,000

Image of the sinking Lancastria off St Nazaire. Press Agency photographer/Wikimedia Commons

The RMS Lancastria was an ocean liner requisitioned by the U.K. government during World War II as part of "Operation Aerial." This was the continued evacuation of British nationals and troops from France two weeks after the main Dunkirk evacuation. On June 17, 1940, the Lancastria was sunk off the French port of St. Nazaire while attempting to carry out its emergency order to evacuate British nationals and troops from France.

The ship was loaded well beyond its capacity of 1,300 passengers, and estimates suggest that between 4,000 and 7,000 people lost their lives during the sinking. Those who survived were rescued by a small craft under continuous air attack. This made it the most significant single-ship loss of life in British maritime history.