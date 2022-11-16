11-year-old schoolboy beats Stephen Hawking in Mensa IQ test, achieving highest possible score

Yusuf achieved a 162 on the test, which is more than the late physicist and author Professor Hawking, who is believed to have achieved 160.

The Shah family's joy knew no bounds. They celebrated their son's victory with a meal at Nando's. "I was so proud. He is the first person to take the Mensa test in the family. I was actually a little concerned too – he has always gone into a hall full of kids to take tests," Sana, Yusuf's mother, told the Yorkshire Evening Post. "We thought he might be intimidated by the adults [at the center]. But he did brilliantly."

Acing a test for high IQ-society is no simple feat

What exactly is a Mensa test? Mensa is an organization, the largest and oldest high-IQ society, for people who score high on a standardized approved IQ test. The word Mensa is Latin for 'table', chosen to signify the coming together of equals.

Now, surely Yusuf prepped for the day and night? Turns out, he did nothing over the top. Yusuf and his folks were looking at high schools to apply to, while he was also writing admissions tests for grammar schools. That's when they realized that verbal and nonverbal reasoning were also on the IQ test. "It is a difficult test to prepare for. We just did what we were already doing – nothing specific for the IQ test," Irfan, Yusuf's father, said.