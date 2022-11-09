1,300 SpaceX Starlink terminals in Ukraine recently went offline due to funding issues

1,300 Starlink terminals down in Ukraine

Expert Russian hackers may not have been able to take Starlink down, but it seems a lack of funding has led to a large number of Ukraine's Starlink terminals going offline. According to the CNN report, an anonymous source said 1,300 terminals were disconnected due to "a lack of funding." The report added that the terminals were purchased from a British company in March.

Interestingly, the same source claims SpaceX was charging the Ukrainian government a $2,500 monthly fee for each of those terminals. That's considerably more than the $110 per month SpaceX charges standard Starlink users and it adds up to a total monthly bill of $3.25 million.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently claimed that providing Starlink coverage over Ukraine was costing the private space firm $20 million every month, due in part "to unpaid service & costs related to enhanced security measures for cyberwar defense."

The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2022

In September, SpaceX asked the U.S. military to start paying for the cost of Starlink coverage in Ukraine.

The U.S. government initially declined, leading to Musk taking to Twitter to write, "the hell with it... Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free."

Though SpaceX is currently still footing the bill, CNN has reported that talks are ongoing and SpaceX may soon receive funding from the Pentagon.