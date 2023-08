In the blink of an eye, the world of digital art has undergone a transformative revolution catalyzed by the surge in AI-generated masterpieces. A recent report by the Artificial Intelligence-centric blog, Everypixel Journal, analyzed some of the most prominent text-to-image algorithms of 2023.

Communities dedicated to AI art have sprung up across the digital landscape, acting as vibrant hubs for artists to hone their skills, exchange techniques, and create mesmerizing imagery. From the likes of Reddit to Twitter and Discord, a dynamic ecosystem of innovation has emerged, culminating in an astonishing volume of content.

Amount of content generated in a graph. Everypixel

Engines of imagination

Of the most prominent algorithms, DALL-E 2, OpenAI’s groundbreaking image-generation model was the first to be released in April 2022. In less than a year and a half, users produced a staggering 916 million images, riding the wave of DALL-E 2's exponential popularity.