More than 150 geoglyphs were added to 2,000-year-old Nasca Lines

Up to 36 of these geoglyphs have been found in the Aja region, close to the city of Nasca. According to the first report of Yamagata University, the finding of 41 geoglyphs in this region in 2014 and 2015 prompted the establishment of an archaeological park in 2017 in partnership with the Peruvian Ministry of Culture to preserve them. This discovery brings the number of geoglyphs in this archaeological park to a total of 77.

Future AI-based assessments of the distribution and preservation of Nasca Geoglyphs will use the findings of this study.

Depiction of a dog. Wikimedia Commons

The Early Intermediate Period Nasca civilization, so named after the Nazca Valley but also included the Pisco, Chincha, Ica, Palpa, and Acar valleys, was located on the southern coast of modern-day Peru.

As per Britannica, the Nasca Lines are a collection of geoglyphs, or enormous line paintings, northwest of the city of Nazca in southern Peru's Pampa Colorada (also known as the "Coloured Plain" or "Red Plain"). They cover around 190 square miles of land (500 square km). Although portions of the Nazca Lines obviously predate the Nazca and are thought to be the work of the ancient Paracas culture, most of the Nazca Lines were built more than 2,000 years ago by members of the Nazca culture (c. 200 BCE-600 CE).