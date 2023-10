The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US has imposed a US$150,000 fine on Dish Network for failing to move an old satellite to a graveyard orbit after the end of its mission and posing a risk for other satellites, a press release said.

The FCC defines space debris as artificial objects that are not functional spacecraft but continue to orbit the Earth. Estimates suggest that more than 10,000 satellites have been launched into space since the then-Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1. More than half of them are no longer in use and continue to orbit the planet.

As the space around the Earth gets more congested with companies working to build constellations of mini-satellites, it is getting harder for new satellites to find orbits and start their missions without bumping into old defunct ones. In 2022, the FCC introduced a new rule that mandated that satellite operators dispose of satellites within five years of their mission completion.