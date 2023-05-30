153,000-year-old Homo sapiens footprints identified in South Africa

The world's oldest Homo sapiens footprints have been identified on the Cape coast of South Africa.

Archaeologists have dated these set of footprints back to 153,000 years ago, making them the oldest recorded tracks of our ancestors. These human tracks were discovered by an international team of researchers led by the African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience at Nelson Mandela University in South Africa.

The discovery of the footprints

The team discovered seven distinct ichnosites — impressions left by early humans — just east of Africa's southern tip. According to a report, these ichnosites featured four hominin tracks, one knee impression, and four ammoglyphs, which refer to any imprinted pattern made by humans that got preserved over time.