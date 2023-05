A University of Cambridge researcher has uncovered some 15th-century manuscripts that appear to record examples of medieval stand-up comedy. Containing outrageous content that wouldn't be too out of place today, the documents reveal that Britain's unique sense of humor has deep roots. It also provides an exciting insight into the life and times of minstrels of the day.

The documents contain records of comedy skits that mock the monarchy, clergy, and audience and encourage people to drink and be merry. They also include what appears to be the first-ever recorded use of the phrase "red herring." In short, the manuscripts provide an unprecedented insight into how people entertained themselves at the time. The researcher who found the documents even goes as far as to suggest they may change the way we think about famous English comics from times like Chaucer and Shakespeare.