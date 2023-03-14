1,600-year-old Roman cemetery and aristocrat remains discovered

Others from the late Roman and early Saxon eras are thought to have been buried beside her at the cemetery, as evidenced by the discovery of graves with both cultures' burial practices.

Because of this, archaeologists hope the site will enable them to map the mostly unrecorded but crucial shift between the fall of the Roman Empire in roughly 400 AD and the creation of the illustrious Anglo-Saxon kingdoms that followed.

Excavating the Lead Coffin indoors. Leeds UK

As the excavation is finished, the bones will be subjected to specialist research, including carbon dating, to establish accurate periods and intricate chemical analyses to ascertain extraordinary details like individual diets and lineage.

The find was made last spring, but it wasn't publicized until today to protect the site and allow for preliminary testing of the finds. The dig was partially inspired by the earlier, nearby finding of late Roman stone buildings and a few buildings in the Anglo-Saxon style, albeit the precise location is still secret.

“It is every archaeologist’s dream to work on a ‘once in a lifetime’ site, and supervising these excavations is a career-high for me," said Kylie Buxton, on-site supervisor for the excavations.

“There is always a chance of finding burials, but to have discovered a cemetery of such significance at such a time of transition, was quite unbelievable. For me, it was a particular honor to excavate the high-status lead coffin burial, but it was a great team effort by everyone involved,” she added.