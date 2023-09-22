17 authors sue ChatGPT, say systematic theft on a mass scale

About 17 high-profile authors are suing ChatGPT’s owner company, OpenAI, for using their books to train the chatbot. Authors include the likes of George RR Martin of Game of Thrones fame and John Grisham, who wrote the famous A Time To Kill.

OpenAI is accused of copying authors' work wholesale “without permission or consideration” and then feeding their copyrighted works/books into their large language model - GPT. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said that training GPT-4, its latest model, cost the firm approximately $100 million. GPT-4 has reportedly been trained on 45 gigabytes of data.

Accused of copyright infringement

The complaint noted that ChatGPT previously provided verbatim text from copyrighted material but now offers to produce summaries of such text. Which, in terms of plagiarism, is neither here nor there.