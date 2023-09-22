17 authors sue ChatGPT, say systematic theft on a mass scale

17 authors sue ChatGPT, say systematic theft on a mass scaleNot the first copyright lawsuit against OpenAI.Sejal Sharma| Sep 22, 2023 06:47 AM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 06:47 AM ESTcultureAuthor George RR Martin (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right)1 and 2 Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.About 17 high-profile authors are suing ChatGPT’s owner company, OpenAI, for using their books to train the chatbot. Authors include the likes of George RR Martin of Game of Thrones fame and John Grisham, who wrote the famous A Time To Kill.OpenAI is accused of copying authors' work wholesale “without permission or consideration” and then feeding their copyrighted works/books into their large language model - GPT. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said that training GPT-4, its latest model, cost the firm approximately $100 million. GPT-4 has reportedly been trained on 45 gigabytes of data.Accused of copyright infringementThe complaint noted that ChatGPT previously provided verbatim text from copyrighted material but now offers to produce summaries of such text. Which, in terms of plagiarism, is neither here nor there. See Also Related Comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors sue 'plagiarists' Meta and OpenAI ChatGPT creator OpenAI slammed with 157-page lawsuit ChatGPT could land OpenAI in legal face off with New York Times The Class action complaint is demanding a jury trial. The core of the matter lies in the authors’ fear that AI tools like ChatGPT are out there to replace them. The fear is industry-wide and outside the industry. Writers and actors are on strike against big Hollywood media companies, with whom they are in a negotiation to increase their pay and to address their qualms about the use of AI in writing and AI use of actors’ likenesses.Taking a jibe at ChatGPT, the plaintiffs complained that their work “spring from their minds and their creative literary expression” and is now in jeopardy. The complaint says that ChatGPT endangers “fiction writers’ ability to make a living” as it allows “anyone to generate—automatically and freely (or very cheaply)—texts that they would otherwise pay writers to create.” They argue that ChatGPT harms the market for authors as it can mimic, summarize, or paraphrase their work, which amounts to copyright infringement. The complete list of plaintiffs includes David Baldacci, Mary Bly, Michael Connelly, Sylvia Day, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham, Elin Hilderbrand, Christina Baker Kline, Maya Shanbhag Lang, Victor Lavalle, George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult, Douglas Preston, Roxana Robinson, George Saunders, Scott Turow, and Rachel Vail.Not a first for OpenAIChatGPT has been sued before. Previously, writer and comedian Sarah Silverman and two other writers sued OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement and training ChatGPT and LLaMA on their work.OpenAI was slapped with a 157-paged lawsuit by a group of anonymous individuals who sued the AI company for allegedly scrapping 300 billion words from the internet, including “books, articles, websites, and posts without consent. The complainants said that the data was stolen to improve AI models “in a heedless hunt for profit,” reported Interesting Engineering.We also reported that the online news publication New York Times may sue ChatGPT for using its archive to train its model. NYT fears ChatGPT could reduce online traffic by providing answers based on its reporting.Authors seek damagesThe latest complaint directly accuses Sam Altman and his company of not walking the talk. The complaint quotes Altman from when he appeared before Congress. He had said, “Ensuring that the creator economy continues to be vibrant is an important priority for OpenAI. ... OpenAI does not want to replace creators. We want our systems to be used to empower creativity and to support and augment the essential humanity of artists and creators.”Altman also said that OpenAI has “licens[ed] content directly from content owners” for “training” purposes.In their 47-page complaint, the plaintiffs have also spoken about how, ever since the launch of ChatGPT last year, many writers and content creators have lost a substantial source of income or jobs. They have accused ChatGPT and the LLMs underlying it of seriously threatening the livelihood of writers and authors alike. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Predictions for what the world will be like in 2100?AI and robots might be the future of battery developmentNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rocketsEarth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study findsCleaning tech that makes people want to wash their handsThese adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder careHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subway Job Board