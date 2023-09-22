Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

17 authors sue ChatGPT, say systematic theft on a mass scale

Not the first copyright lawsuit against OpenAI.
Sejal Sharma
| Sep 22, 2023 06:47 AM EST
Created: Sep 22, 2023 06:47 AM EST
culture
  • twitter
Author George RR Martin (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right)
Author George RR Martin (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (right)

1 and 2 

About 17 high-profile authors are suing ChatGPT’s owner company, OpenAI, for using their books to train the chatbot. Authors include the likes of George RR Martin of Game of Thrones fame and John Grisham, who wrote the famous A Time To Kill.

OpenAI is accused of copying authors' work wholesale “without permission or consideration” and then feeding their copyrighted works/books into their large language model - GPT. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, said that training GPT-4, its latest model, cost the firm approximately $100 million. GPT-4 has reportedly been trained on 45 gigabytes of data.

Accused of copyright infringement

The complaint noted that ChatGPT previously provided verbatim text from copyrighted material but now offers to produce summaries of such text. Which, in terms of plagiarism, is neither here nor there.

Related

The Class action complaint is demanding a jury trial. The core of the matter lies in the authors’ fear that AI tools like ChatGPT are out there to replace them. The fear is industry-wide and outside the industry. Writers and actors are on strike against big Hollywood media companies, with whom they are in a negotiation to increase their pay and to address their qualms about the use of AI in writing and AI use of actors’ likenesses.

Taking a jibe at ChatGPT, the plaintiffs complained that their work “spring from their minds and their creative literary expression” and is now in jeopardy. The complaint says that ChatGPT endangers “fiction writers’ ability to make a living” as it allows “anyone to generate—automatically and freely (or very cheaply)—texts that they would otherwise pay writers to create.” 

They argue that ChatGPT harms the market for authors as it can mimic, summarize, or paraphrase their work, which amounts to copyright infringement. 

The complete list of plaintiffs includes David Baldacci, Mary Bly, Michael Connelly, Sylvia Day, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham, Elin Hilderbrand, Christina Baker Kline, Maya Shanbhag Lang, Victor Lavalle, George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult, Douglas Preston, Roxana Robinson, George Saunders, Scott Turow, and Rachel Vail.

Not a first for OpenAI

ChatGPT has been sued before. Previously, writer and comedian Sarah Silverman and two other writers sued OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement and training ChatGPT and LLaMA on their work.

OpenAI was slapped with a 157-paged lawsuit by a group of anonymous individuals who sued the AI company for allegedly scrapping 300 billion words from the internet, including “books, articles, websites, and posts without consent. The complainants said that the data was stolen to improve AI models “in a heedless hunt for profit,” reported Interesting Engineering.

We also reported that the online news publication New York Times may sue ChatGPT for using its archive to train its model. NYT fears ChatGPT could reduce online traffic by providing answers based on its reporting.

Authors seek damages

The latest complaint directly accuses Sam Altman and his company of not walking the talk. The complaint quotes Altman from when he appeared before Congress. He had said, “Ensuring that the creator economy continues to be vibrant is an important priority for OpenAI. ... OpenAI does not want to replace creators. We want our systems to be used to empower creativity and to support and augment the essential humanity of artists and creators.”

Altman also said that OpenAI has “licens[ed] content directly from content owners” for “training” purposes.

In their 47-page complaint, the plaintiffs have also spoken about how, ever since the launch of ChatGPT last year, many writers and content creators have lost a substantial source of income or jobs. They have accused ChatGPT and the LLMs underlying it of seriously threatening the livelihood of writers and authors alike.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/12/image/jpeg/YpIBySMmJsZiGQlarXybqbSBEqLy3heGb8irafUg.jpg
Predictions for what the world will be like in 2100?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/09/image/jpeg/zJQEuHMS5v67BKugegCEa7K59vq1AI7lMk8IRyXa.jpg
AI and robots might be the future of battery development
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/16/image/jpeg/F8I77CKgbsgtRj8BeCGaJHyen1wVreWvlVsyjiGg.jpg
New developments in Alzheimer's treatments
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/Kap6NAa8IoTyQmZQEwB4waL2MWykBpyJc9piLpRK.jpg
The genius engineering behind 3D-printed rockets
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/9fsKSWRxyPmZZ6TbJoC0urwAKJUdeMfRlPRYW3CR.jpg
Earth’s crust and mantle grew in sync, study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/02/image/jpeg/kVfib67OvUtCNGT9wiJFzhnr2NjVyYwWpVHsFNXg.jpg
Cleaning tech that makes people want to wash their hands
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/24/image/jpeg/Qd9TFF9rqwLu44A9j9PM3Gb8NzPOlYBqvBVB8eQh.jpg
These adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder care
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/12/image/jpeg/E1LfUWjqRrg0bFqBnRzB7XzmfJAd6YPNclMl5I9n.jpg
How AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflights
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/08/15/image/jpeg/3ADnsR8aU7X67YVp1xAQ4daq6u8JVlTTLmG0Rx6c.jpg
What is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/09/23/image/jpeg/Ht9SoPpiJDjL8laVISlPyrfNrL4LH0pME1Kay3it.jpg
NYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subway
Job Board