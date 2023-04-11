Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament

Throughout the Medieval Ages, manuscripts were frequently redone since parchment was hard to come by in the desert.

The missing words on this layered manuscript, known as a palimpsest, have now been made legible again by medievalist Grigory Kessel.

"The tradition of Syriac Christianity knows several translations of the Old and New Testaments," says medievalist Grigory Kessel. "Until recently, only two manuscripts were known to contain the Old Syriac translation of the gospels."

While one of these is now kept in the British Library in London, another was discovered as a palimpsest in St. Catherine's Monastery at Mount Sinai. The fragments from the third manuscript were recently identified during the "Sinai Palimpsests Project."

The fragment of the translation of the New Testament. ÖAW

What does it say?

In the Vatican Library manuscript, Grigory Kessel used ultraviolet photography to identify the tiny manuscript fragment as the third layer of text, or double palimpsest. It is currently thought of as the fourth textual witness.

The fragment provides a unique window into the very early stage of the history of the textual transmission of the Gospels because it is the only known piece of the fourth manuscript that attests to the Old Syriac version.