Trending
Tesla in China
Bible's Lost Section Found
Alzheimer's treatment
Realistic Holograms
Robot Dogs to Paint Art
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament

The fragment provides a previously unknown window into the very early stage of the Gospels.
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 11, 2023 03:58 AM EST
Created: Apr 11, 2023 03:58 AM EST
culture
The fragment of the translation of the New Testament.
The fragment of the translation of the New Testament.

Austrian Academy of Science  

A scientist from the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) has recently discovered a lost section of the Bible. A little manuscript fragment of the Syriac translation, written in the third century and copied in the sixth century, is one of the earliest textual witnesses to the Gospels and a crucial element of the history of the New Testament.

Throughout the Medieval Ages, manuscripts were frequently redone since parchment was hard to come by in the desert.

The missing words on this layered manuscript, known as a palimpsest, have now been made legible again by medievalist Grigory Kessel.

"The tradition of Syriac Christianity knows several translations of the Old and New Testaments," says medievalist Grigory Kessel. "Until recently, only two manuscripts were known to contain the Old Syriac translation of the gospels."

While one of these is now kept in the British Library in London, another was discovered as a palimpsest in St. Catherine's Monastery at Mount Sinai. The fragments from the third manuscript were recently identified during the "Sinai Palimpsests Project."

Just unearthed: A 1750-year-old 'lost' section of the Bible's New Testament
The fragment of the translation of the New Testament.

ÖAW 

What does it say?

In the Vatican Library manuscript, Grigory Kessel used ultraviolet photography to identify the tiny manuscript fragment as the third layer of text, or double palimpsest. It is currently thought of as the fourth textual witness.

The fragment provides a unique window into the very early stage of the history of the textual transmission of the Gospels because it is the only known piece of the fourth manuscript that attests to the Old Syriac version.

Most Popular

While the original Greek of Matthew chapter 12, verse 1 says: "At that time Jesus went through the grainfields on the Sabbath, and his disciples became hungry and began to pick the heads of grain and eat," the Syriac translation says: "[...] began to pick the heads of grain, rub them in their hands, and eat them."

The finding was published in New Testament Studies.

Study abstract:

Vat. iber. 4, a membrum disjectum of the manuscript Sin. geo. 49, contains on two of its folios the Syriac Gospel text as the lowest layer (scriptio ima) within a double palimpsest. Comparison with known Syriac versions of the extant text – Matt 11.30–12.26 – shows that the text represents the Old Syriac version, and is particularly akin to the Curetonianus (Syc). On palaeographic grounds, the original Gospel manuscript can be dated to the first half of the sixth century. The fragment is so far the only known vestige of the fourth manuscript witness to the Old Syriac version.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/26/image/jpeg/Wowq4Xzjp3IK34TOgeI14AKtW9Kmk1eNczLNQmtv.jpg
China and Russia just announced a joint plan to build a Moon base. Here's what to know
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/png/xuNK5pfgnb2jjTRYnRg4ze40JJva1EYmzTk6QuK9.png
OpenAI's GPT-4: How is it different from its predecessor GPT-3.5?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/RI64JfAlJOxngneJO6i3hy1PUxmeUh9acem20T1P.jpg
A dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/7WskEnEoDi7IgKjdQd0vODBi7iuIrZ7YllxfDve4.jpg
Land it like SpaceX: China claims breakthrough in rocket vertical landing
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/oc7xPNDQGtq5sail4SfbHaX1pcI4c42XQaw88g0d.jpg
NASA funds cutting-edge Space pharmacy, futuristic asteroid defense projects
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/09/image/jpeg/9atg9W4SM4PuqehIWxfq8ae23Lk7C7yzOcHU6VPi.jpg
Propulsion technology: The rise of the commercialization of space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/pTPeqxOPgjoSb9ETtsTZNmPWWIHNqiMcudnE2YaD.jpg
'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/SLlbjVOFWl4gnzvIRksxVFQwENVgxuYkAw4I4j2G.jpg
Top notes of sex? Engineered plants trick pests using sex perfume
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/AzwkraM16b/untitled-1-19.jpg
Animal-to-human transplant could be the key to tackling the organ donor shortage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/08/image/jpeg/aK55OAMMRf05pKSsbgqUVLIvlctLAXZyMqXucOH3.jpg
Why the ESA's world-first Biomass satellite is 'very timely' for understanding Earth's climate
More Stories
scienceAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzle
Deena Theresa| 7/27/2022
scienceThe collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the Bible: The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/19/2022
innovationRise of the machines – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022