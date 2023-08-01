17th-century English fort that served as slave trade outpost unearthed in Ghana

A team of archaeologists led by Christopher DeCorse believes they may have found the first English slave outpost in Africa.

The BBC reported that the remains were unearthed inside the Dutch-built Fort Amsterdam.

The remnants of the original fort Kormantine, which served as a trading post for gold and ivory from Africa to other English locations, were found within this fort.

Kormantine was afterward captured by the Dutch, who further built the fort at the same site and named it Fort Amsterdam.

Fort built in 1631

The remains began to emerge through the various soil layers after cautious digging. Excavations discovered a six-meter (20-foot) wall, a door post, foundations, and a red brick drainage system.