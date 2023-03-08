1,800-year-old Roman religious site found beneath Leicester Cathedral

The area within the Cathedral Gardens, previously part of St Martins' churchyard, is being transformed into a new heritage and learning space as part of the Leicester Cathedral Revealed project, enabled by a £4.5 million ( nearly $5 million) from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible thanks to National Lottery players.

Around 1,100 burials from the 11th century to the middle of the 19th century were found during their investigations. Once the renovation is done, the remains will be reinterred with care and sensitivity by Leicester Cathedral. Rare Anglo-Saxon artifacts have also been discovered, including a possible building and the first Anglo-Saxon coin discovered in Leicester in nearly 20 years.

When the archaeologists finally descended to the level of the Roman era, some 3 meters below the surface, they discovered signs of a well-built semi-subterranean structure with painted stone walls and a concrete floor.

"Individuals shared in private worship"

The colorful paintwork gives the chamber, which is roughly four by four meters, the appearance that it would have been used as a reception area rather than as a storage area, possibly inside a bigger structure like a townhouse, but that may never be proven.

Built most likely in the second century AD, the sunken room was purposefully demolished and filled in, most likely in the late third or early fourth century. They also discovered the foundation of an altar stone there, lying broken and face down amidst the debris.