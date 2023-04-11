Rare 18th-century bowl auctioned for $25 million in Hong Kong

It belongs to a rare group of 18th-century ceramics known as "falangcai," which translates to "foreign colors." The rare Falangcai porcelains are regarded as the most dazzling Qing dynasty (1644-1911) ceramic wares.

The bowl's design features two swallows, an apricot tree, and a willow tree—quite popular designs during the Yongzheng period. It also includes an excerpt from a poem that may have been commissioned by the Wanli Emperor.

“It is a gem of Imperial porcelain—the delicate, creamy white body having been painted by master court enamellers in Beijing in close proximity of the Qianlong Emperor,“ said Sotheby’s in an Instagram post.

This bowl was once one of a pair of bowls. It was first documented in a collection collated by Captain Charles Oswald Liddell, a Shanghai-based shipping merchant, near the end of the nineteenth century.

The pair was separated in 1929 when each was purchased separately for £150. According to Sotheby's, the bowl's "twin" can be found at the British Museum in London.