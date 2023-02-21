2,000-year-old instrument found in Vietnam is first of its kind

A 35-centimeter-long piece of deer antler with a hole for a peg at one end makes up the item. The peg was probably used to tune the string, much like the keys on the top of a guitar. The object also has a bridge that may have been used to support the string, but the string itself has long since been lost due to erosion.

The instrument is at least 2000 years old. Campos et al.

It belongs to pre-Óc Eo culture

It is remarkably early for this kind of device for the experts to have dated the object to 2,000 years ago from Vietnam's pre-c Eo culture around the Mekong River, as IFLScience reported.

"This stringed instrument, or chordophone, is one of the earliest examples of this type of instrument in Southeast Asia. It fills the gap between the region's earliest known musical instruments – lithophones or stone percussion plates – and more modern instruments," said Fredeliza Campos, lead researcher, and Ph.D. student from Australian National University.

The researchers combed through a database of more than 600 bone items discovered in the area to better understand ancient Vietnam's music culture. According to their investigation, this fashioned antler satisfies the criteria and demonstrates the origin of modern Vietnamese musical instruments like the K'ný.

"The K'ný is a single-string bowed instrument that is uniquely controlled by the player's mouth, which also acts as a resonator. It can play a wide variety of sounds and tones, much more than a chromatic scale you often hear on a piano," added Campos.