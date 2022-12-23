2,000-year-old Mayan civilization discovered in the north of Guatemala

Their findings were published in Ancient Mesoamerica on December 5.

As stated in the release, the researchers were mapping some of Guatemala when they stumbled across what they describe as a massive ancient Maya civilization. They determined from their maps that the prehistoric civilization consisted of more than 1,000 towns spread across an area of around 650 square miles, the majority of which were connected by numerous causeways. Another finding that contradicts notions that early Mesoamerican settlements tended to be sparsely populated is that the individuals who formerly resided in the settlements had been closely clustered.

LiDAR image showing triadic structures in the civic center of El Mirador. Richard D. Hansen et al.

Causeways for visiting other settlements

There were 110 miles of navigable causeways (cleared, raised beds used as highways), which made it relatively simple for residents of the civilization to travel to neighboring communities. The researchers point out that the road system would have for group labor attempts.

Large platforms and pyramids were also seen in several of the communities, which the experts say suggests that some of them served as centralized hubs for politics, work, and entertainment. Additionally, they mention that some of the settlements had ball courts that were used for various regional games, according to an earlier study. The researchers also discovered that the inhabitants of the civilization had constructed reservoirs and canals to move and store water for usage during dry spells.