2,000-year-old Viking genomes revealed the genetics of modern-day Scandinavians

As stated in the release, the research also sheds light on Viking-era migratory trends and gene flow (750–1050 CE). It also demonstrates that ancestries that were brought to the region during the Viking era ultimately declined for reasons unknown.

“Although still evident in modern Scandinavians, levels of non-local ancestry in some regions are lower than those observed in ancient individuals from the Viking to Medieval periods,” said Ricardo Rodríguez-Varela of Stockholm University.

“This suggests that ancient individuals with non-Scandinavian ancestry contributed proportionately less to the current gene pool in Scandinavia than expected based on the patterns observed in the archaeological record,” he explained.

A bone sample. Daniel Lindskog

They focused on different sites

The goal of the study was not to reconstruct Scandinavian history over time and space. Instead, they were engaged in three distinct research studies that were each centered on a different archaeological site.

“When we were analyzing the genetic affinities of the individuals from different archaeological sites such as the Vendel period boat burials, Viking period chamber burials, and well-known archaeological sites like the Migration period Sandby borg ringfort, known for the massacre that occurred there [in] 500 CE, and individuals from the 17th-century royal Swedish warship Kronan, we start to see differences in the levels and origin of non-local ancestry across the different regions and periods of Scandinavia,” Rodríguez-Varela explained.