20,000-year-old painted dots could be the earliest written language, study claims

Even though some animal depiction is one of the main distinctive features of Paleolithic cave art, hundreds of nonfigurative signs are seen. Ben Bacon and scholars have recently suggested that abstract dots and lines represent a sophisticated writing system when they were positioned near animal imagery.

The team determined that the number of marks was a record, by lunar month, of when the animals were reproducing using the birth cycles of contemporary equivalent animals as a guide.

Aurochs: La Pasiega, late. Bennett Bacon

"The meaning of the markings within these drawings has always intrigued me, so I set about trying to decode them, using a similar approach that others took to understanding an early form of Greek text," told Bennett Bacon to BBC.

"Using information and imagery of cave art available via the British Library and on the internet, I amassed as much data as possible and began looking for repeating patterns. I reached out to friends and senior university academics, whose expertise was critical to proving my theory. It was surreal to sit in the British Library and slowly work out what people 20,000 years ago were saying, but the hours of hard work were certainly worth it," he added.

A collaboration for the study

Durham University professors Paul Pettitt and Robert Kentridge have collaborated to develop the area of visual palaeopsychology, which is the study of the psychology that underlies the earliest stages of the evolution of human visual culture.