21-year-old Max Park breaks world record in fastest 3x3x3 cube solve

21-year-old Max Park breaks world record in fastest 3x3x3 cube solveChina's Yusheng Du had been the holder of the world record for the last five years.Sejal Sharma| Jun 16, 2023 05:52 AM ESTCreated: Jun 16, 2023 05:52 AM EST21-year-old American, Max Park has set a new world record for solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in just 3.134 seconds. Max broke the record at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.China's Yusheng Du had been the holder of the world record for the last five years when he solved the 3x3x3 in 3.47 seconds in 2018. As per the Guinness World Records, prior to this, Max's fastest time in the 3x3x3 category was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Du.As the time came for Park to solve the cube, he breathed out a sigh and looked nervous. He took a couple of seconds to study the cube first, calculating his moves, and then set the cube down on the table. As soon as the clock began, he picked up the 3x3x3 cube and put it down after what seemed like a fraction of a second. One might miss the world record-setting moment if they blink. He knew he had broken the world record as soon as he set the cube down on the table and yelled a 'Yes!' People broke out in cheers and gathered around to congratulate Park, who looked extremely happy.You can watch the moment Park broke the world record here:Max is a big name in the speedcubing worldPark holds other speedcubing records, including the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube.When Park broke the 7x7x7 single record with a time of one minute and 40 seconds, Erik Akkersdijk, who's a cubing veteran had said, "The record will likely stand for some time." But Park broke his own record in 2022 with a time of 1 minute 35 seconds.On the autism spectrumAs a person on the autistic spectrum, Park's parents say that cubing has been a good therapy for him. "There was a time when Max couldn't even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik's Cubes," they told the Guinness World Records.He's a prominent figure in the speedcubing world and also an official ambassador of Rubik's.Netflix released a documentary titled 'The Speed Cubers' in 2020, which featured Park along with another speedcubing champion Feliks Zemdegs.You can watch the trailer here: