21-year-old Max Park breaks world record in fastest 3x3x3 cube solve

21-year-old American, Max Park has set a new world record for solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in just 3.134 seconds. Max broke the record at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.

China’s Yusheng Du had been the holder of the world record for the last five years when he solved the 3x3x3 in 3.47 seconds in 2018. As per the Guinness World Records, prior to this, Max’s fastest time in the 3x3x3 category was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Du.

As the time came for Park to solve the cube, he breathed out a sigh and looked nervous. He took a couple of seconds to study the cube first, calculating his moves, and then set the cube down on the table. As soon as the clock began, he picked up the 3x3x3 cube and put it down after what seemed like a fraction of a second. One might miss the world record-setting moment if they blink.