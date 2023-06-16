ENGINEERING JOBS

21-year-old Max Park breaks world record in fastest 3x3x3 cube solve

China’s Yusheng Du had been the holder of the world record for the last five years.
Sejal Sharma
| Jun 16, 2023 05:52 AM EST
Created: Jun 16, 2023 05:52 AM EST
culture
Max Park breaks world record
Max Park breaks world record

YouTube 

21-year-old American, Max Park has set a new world record for solving a 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube in just 3.134 seconds. Max broke the record at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11.

China’s Yusheng Du had been the holder of the world record for the last five years when he solved the 3x3x3 in 3.47 seconds in 2018. As per the Guinness World Records, prior to this, Max’s fastest time in the 3x3x3 category was 3.63 seconds, which put him in second place behind Du.

As the time came for Park to solve the cube, he breathed out a sigh and looked nervous. He took a couple of seconds to study the cube first, calculating his moves, and then set the cube down on the table. As soon as the clock began, he picked up the 3x3x3 cube and put it down after what seemed like a fraction of a second. One might miss the world record-setting moment if they blink. 

Related

He knew he had broken the world record as soon as he set the cube down on the table and yelled a ‘Yes!’ People broke out in cheers and gathered around to congratulate Park, who looked extremely happy.

You can watch the moment Park broke the world record here:

Max is a big name in the speedcubing world

Park holds other speedcubing records, including the single solve and average solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, 5x5x5 cube, 6x6x6 cube, and 7x7x7 cube.

When Park broke the 7x7x7 single record with a time of one minute and 40 seconds, Erik Akkersdijk, who’s a cubing veteran had said, “The record will likely stand for some time.” But Park broke his own record in 2022 with a time of 1 minute 35 seconds.

On the autism spectrum

As a person on the autistic spectrum, Park’s parents say that cubing has been a good therapy for him. “There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes,” they told the Guinness World Records.

He’s a prominent figure in the speedcubing world and also an official ambassador of Rubik’s.

Netflix released a documentary titled 'The Speed Cubers' in 2020, which featured Park along with another speedcubing champion Feliks Zemdegs.

You can watch the trailer here:

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/23/image/png/yya4v8nPPugYlxbIyhUQwCakvmgI3J2m8vbddCcx.png
Engineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/03/image/jpeg/LJsTJ6HYfeZoh6Hlc4JLiP05g8ykKNa1WXClqVwX.jpg
Scientists detect the breath between atoms
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/16/image/jpeg/52TIkGnIBSvQjBGjFFqpnfzqARQHlAgGGcXKUzXk.jpg
Engineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/07/image/jpeg/knWnDWk8foJyK9SeGRtHJRyjgh2APsOv7kE7Si4R.jpg
China is allegedly building a 2,800-mile, 30MW warship radar
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/09/image/jpeg/vzjW5r5dRk6lEdQU2QlEEuI0gsK8y2TPdqlBWsmO.jpg
China's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/26/image/jpeg/cw4iUlFMCVCqx9zz6N6RHqpgLwfaF2sTY6XwTJGx.jpg
Scientists have a radical idea to power Mars colonies - wind turbines
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/LwowaG4UC9KdvdCZtzvJ4XMRjq4uzYzADMhA72aI.jpg
Photographer describes dearMoon Starship selection as 'ultimate dream'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/07/image/jpeg/a26g5czwbmM676TAlvhpmVS5W71Gi9vkz4LO0yMA.jpg
New 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weather
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/03/image/jpeg/MwGIp61b2PM577qboU4pfCmoiPEju8IbV9fCHbx8.jpg
Hawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporate
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/29/image/jpeg/mHgkrnKTY2gmHtVteTu3j3CQZGkGARSDScQXX0Ee.jpg
Wreck diver describes finding part of the Space Shuttle Challenger
Job Board