2,400-year-old ancient flush toilet was discovered in China

According to Liu Rui, a researcher at the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences who was a member of the excavation team in Yueyang, a "luxury object" like a flush toilet would only have been utilized by extremely high-ranking members of the society during that time.

Ancient China fresco. XH4D/iStock

"It is the first and only flush toilet to be ever unearthed in China. Everybody at the site was surprised, and then we all burst into laughter," Liu said.

Liu claimed that because the flush toilet's upper half was not discovered during the excavation, specialists can't say whether or not its users sat on it or knelt over it.

"The flush toilet is concrete proof of the importance the ancient Chinese attached to sanitation," Liu added.

Large-scale excavations in Yueyang

Archaeologists have been carrying out extensive excavations in Yueyang, which is currently a part of Xi'an's Yanliang district, since 2012. The toilet was found at the No 3 site.

"Besides all written records, we can learn more about social reforms and systems of the kingdom by digging deeper into ancient palaces," Liu said.