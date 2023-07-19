UK sets aside $25 billion to establish fleet of new nuclear reactors

The UK has set aside a hefty sum of 20 billion pounds (US$25 billion) to build a new fleet of nuclear reactors under a newly launched independent body called Great British Nuclear (GBN), The Guardian reported.

UK's tryst with nuclear reactors goes back seven decades, when the Winston Churchill-led government built the world's first nuclear reactor in 1953. However, the following decades saw stiff opposition to nuclear power projects and successive governments stopped commissioning projects at newer sites.

Currently, there are nine nuclear power plants in the region, but by 2028 seven of these are expected to be in various stages of decommissioning. Last year, the fallout from the Russian aggression in Ukraine sent energy prices through the roof in the UK and the government is looking to secure its energy future away from fossil fuels.