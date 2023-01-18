Scientists discovered 2,500-year-old crocodile mummies

About 2,500 years ago, crocodiles were sacrificed to be the intermediaries between humans and the god Sobek — a deity associated with fertility and often depicted as a crocodile or as a human with a crocodile head.

The researchers claim that the crocodile mummies found at Qubbat al-Hawā are different than any other previously discovered animal mummies, but how?

Natural mummification process

Before you know why the crocodile mummies are different, you need to understand how animals and humans were normally mummified. Ancient Egyptians strongly believed in afterlife (life after death).

So before burying a deceased being, they used to apply chemicals and preservatives such as resin on the body to keep it dry. Certain organs were also removed from the body (such as intestines) and were preserved separately as a part of the mummification process.

Once the dead person or animal’s flesh was free from moisture, it was finally covered in layers of linen cloth. The mummy was then placed in a coffin and buried.

Differently preserved crocodile mummies

Researchers examining the crocodile mummy. Patricia Mora Riudavets/De Cupere et al., 2023, PLoS ONE

Surprisingly, in the case of the crocodile mummies of Qubbat al-Hawā, “There was no evidence of any special preparation technique. There are no indications that the intestines were removed, and there is no trace of the use of bitumen or resin,” one of the study authors and a researcher at Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, Bea De Cupere told IE.

A total of ten crocodile mummies were discovered; five partial skeletons and five heads. They are possibly 5th-century BC Nile crocodile and West-African crocodile species. The researchers assume that these animals were first, elsewhere, laid on the surface or buried in a sandy environment that allowed the bodies to dry out naturally.