Once worth $26 billion, Sam Bankman-Fried now has $100,000 to his name

Bust Billionaire Bankman-Fried

Earlier this month, FTX filed for bankruptcy after facing a week-long liquidity squeeze and failing to convince Binance that it could be rescued. The company is now under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice, and SBF has nowhere to hide since he was the CEO of the company throughout the entire period.

Speaking to Axios, SBF "deeply regretted" what the company he had founded was currently undergoing and took the blame for not being more responsible. He accepted that he was "focusing on volumes rather than positions for balances".

While creditors wait to know how much they will be able to recoup after the bankruptcy process is completed, SBF too is unaware of how much of his personal wealth remains. His billionaire status was linked to the performance of FTX, and after nearly $16 billion of personal wealth was wiped off in a week, he is not sure how much he is worth now. Last time he checked he had $100,000 in his bank account, SBF told Axios.

Does he own a stake in Twitter?

Last week, reports emerged that SBF owned a $100 million stake in Twitter. Although the social media company's new CEO, Elon Musk denied them, the Axios interview was the first time SBF commented on this.

Speaking to Axios, SBF said that earlier in April, the former FTX CEO intended to help Elon Musk acquire Twitter, and this investment would have been routed through his trading firm, Alameda Research, the one that has been at the center of the FTX collapse.