28,000-year-old well-preserved lion cub discovered in Siberia

Sparta was discovered in 2018 by a local Yakutian, Boris Berezhnev, who was looking for ancient mammoth tusks among the tundra. He also spotted another cave lion named Boris, 49 feet (15 meters) away a year before discovering Sparta next to the Semyuelyakh River. The damage to this one, known as Boris, may have been slightly greater due to the collapse of its permafrost cave, but it was still surprisingly intact.

Both Sparta and Boris are thought to be between one and two months old, according to Swedish researchers who later assisted with the analysis of the carcasses. Boris is believed to be about 15,000 years older, give or take a few centuries, despite the fact that they are close in the vicinity and have similar physical characteristics.

According to scientists, if the cubs had the chance to mature, their fur would have likely developed into a lighter shade of gray to help them blend in with the frigid Siberian Arctic.

Whether cave lions roamed the steppes of Siberia on their own during the Ice Age is still up for debate among scientists. One particular Ice Age painting in France's Chauvet cave shows a number of cave lions, both male and female, engaged in the process of hunting bison, as per ScienceAlert.

The researchers stated that maybe one day, they will be able to clone lions, which will be easier than mammoths.