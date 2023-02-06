A 30-year-old canine in Portugal is officially the world's oldest dog

A peaceful existence that would not have been

Unlike Spike, Bobi, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, a purebred livestock guardian dog, has lived all his life in the peaceful village of Conqueiros in western Portugal. With the average lifespan of a Rafeiro being 12-14 years, Bobi has already doubled the life expectancy of his breed. However, he has also gone on to beat the official record of the oldest dog ever lived on the planet, held for over eight decades.

Between 1910 and 1939, the Australian cattle dog Bluey lived for 29 years and five months. Bobi's age has also been confirmed by the veterinarian facility of his municipality and verified by the official pet database of the Portuguese government.

Bobi's owner Leonel Costa was just eight when the now record-holding canine was born. But Costa's father decided they had too many animals at home and buried the newborn puppies in a hole. Bobi survived since he was left behind, camouflaged in the woodshed, perhaps in haste. Costa and his brothers kept this a secret from their parents till Bobi opened his eyes, after which the dog became part of the family.