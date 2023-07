Archaeologists in Siberia have made a remarkable discovery, unearthing the untouched grave of a charioteer believed to be 3,000 years old, according to a recent statement by the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography.

This finding is particularly significant as, until now, horse-drawn chariots were not believed to exist in the region.

The skeleton with a charioteer's belt

The skeletal remains were buried with a unique metal attachment for a belt, designed to allow chariot drivers to tie their reins to their waists and free their hands. Intriguingly, it was still attached to the waist of the deceased.

"For a long time in Russian archaeology, this was called a PNN — an 'item of unknown purpose,'" Oleg Mitko, an archaeologist at Novosibirsk State University in Russia, who's a consultant for the finds but not an expedition member, told Live Science.