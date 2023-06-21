3000-year-old hand-sewn boat wreck resurfacing off Croatia

The oldest-ever hand-sewn boat is about to resurface from the depths of Croatia's waters in the Mediterranean.

This is according to a press release published this month by CNRS.

“The Zambratija boat in Croatia has stood the test of time, with 7 of its 12-meters still being remarkably well preserved. Dated to between the end of the 12th and the end of the 10th century BC, it is the oldest entirely hand-sewn boat in the Mediterranean. This wreck – a rare example of the ancient shipbuilding tradition of Istria and Dalmatia – will be studied in detail by a Franco-Croatian team from the Centre Camille Jullian (CNRS/AMU) and the Archaeological Museum of Istria (Pula, Croatia). From the 2nd July 2023, a team of divers will remove sections of the boat in the bay of Zambratija,” noted the statement.