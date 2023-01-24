4-year-old boy who taught himself to read at 2 joins Mensa UK

Teddy taught himself to read while playing on his tablet and watching television, at the tender age of two, during the lockdown.

"He chooses a new topic or something to be interested in every couple of months or so, it seems. Sometimes it’s numbers. It was times tables for a while – that was a very intense period – then countries and maps and learning to count in different languages," Beth told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

Representational picture of a baby working on equations. sturti/iStock

Teddy taught himself to read when he was two

"He started tracing the letters, and so when we sent him back to nursery after Covid lockdown, we told them we thought he'd taught himself how to read," she said.

"We had a phone call back from the nursery, who'd sent a preschool teacher to check, who said 'yes, he can read!'" Mrs. Hobbs told Today.

"He was playing on his tablet – we’ve put appropriate games like Thomas the Tank Engine on – and he was sat there … making the sounds I just didn’t recognize, and I asked him what it was, and it was, ‘Oh mummy, I’m counting in Mandarin.’"

According to Mrs. Hobbs, her son's IQ score, which was reported by the Times, places him in the 99.5 percentile for his age.

The four-year-old is in the 99.5 percentile IQ score for his age

Teddy had taken the hour-long test at the age of three years and seven months old. "I was worried about him being able to sit in front of a laptop for an hour, but he absolutely loved it," his mother said.