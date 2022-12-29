'Credible threat': 400 million Twitter users' private data allegedly at risk

"Hudson Rock discovered a credible threat actor is selling 400,000,000 Twitter users data," the firm tweeted on Saturday.

"The private database contains devastating amounts of information including emails and phone numbers of high profile users such as AOC, Kevin O'Leary, Vitalik Buterin & more."

The unconfirmed breach claimed to have shared partial credentials of the personalities in a "small sample" that Interesting Engineering chose not to share.

"Twitter or Elon Musk if you are reading this you are already risking a GDPR fine over 5.4m breach imaging the fine of 400m users breach," wrote the alleged hacker.

"I will advice you, Your best option to avoid paying $276 million USD in GDPR breach fines like facebook did … is to buy this data exclusively."

The alleged hacker claimed the data was "completely private" and what was shared "doesn't represent even 1% of data" of verified Twitter users.

Piers Morgan's Twitter hack is no coincidence

It was "likely not a coincidence," according to the cybersecurity company, that media star Piers Morgan, who also appeared in data samples made public by the hacker, had his Twitter account compromised.