Similar to the stone circle in southern England, Stonehenge, scientists spotted a four-thousand-year-old mythological shrine dedicated to the sun in the central Netherlands near the town of Tiel on Wednesday.

The burial mound that served as a solar calendar also harbored animal skeletons, human skulls, and valuable items such as a bronze spearhead, which was found in areas where the sun shone through the openings on the longest and the shortest days of the year.

The Guardian reported that the mound contained the remains of about 60 men, women, and children at the excavated site.

“The sanctuary consisted of several earthen hills, it must have been a momentous place as people kept track of special days in the year, performed rituals, and buried their dead there and rows of poles stood along pathways used for processions,” the Municipality of Tiel said.